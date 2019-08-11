NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $238.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

NTES has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on NetEase from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.60 price target on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded NetEase from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $277.34.

Shares of NetEase stock traded up $4.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $242.90. 1,240,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,043. NetEase has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $289.68. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.91.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.89. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Huntington National Bank raised its position in NetEase by 101.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in NetEase by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

