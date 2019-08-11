Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million.

Netlist stock remained flat at $$0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. 667,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,479. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.34. Netlist has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

In other Netlist news, CEO Chun K. Hong sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers Hybri dual in-line memory module (DIMM), a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM)and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

