Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Nevro updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded up $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.46. 1,905,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 6.30. Nevro has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

In other news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.99 per share, with a total value of $150,035.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,016,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,675,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

