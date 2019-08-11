New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 396.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $3.60. 2,766,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,091. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Willis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in New Age Beverages during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in New Age Beverages by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBEV. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Age Beverages currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.79.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

