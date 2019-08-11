Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) Receives “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their hold rating on shares of Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.30.

NWL traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $15.84. 3,443,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,006. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,103,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,388,000 after purchasing an additional 660,185 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3,754.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1,122.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

