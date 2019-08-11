News (NASDAQ:NWS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

NASDAQ:NWS traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 804,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,170. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67. News has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.20.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in News by 405.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in News in the second quarter worth $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in News in the first quarter worth $80,000. 9.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

