News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. News had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

News stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,679,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,844. News has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

NWSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,042,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of News by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,255 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of News during the second quarter worth about $20,414,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of News by 183.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,407,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after purchasing an additional 910,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 20.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,661,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,906,000 after purchasing an additional 452,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

