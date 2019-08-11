News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Outperform

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. News presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

NWSA stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,679,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,844. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. News has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. News had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that News will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust purchased a new stake in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of News by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in News during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in News during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

