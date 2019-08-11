NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 1,084 Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 402.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8,860.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.77 and a 52-week high of $42.08.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.77 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 18.94%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

