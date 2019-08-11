NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $46,000 in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXMV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PXMV opened at $32.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.49. Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $32.72.

Invesco Russell MidCap Pure Value ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Mid Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Mid Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials and utilities.

