NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 106.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,898 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 382.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 76,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 60,700 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 93.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,631 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 9.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 547,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 45,089 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 49.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,710 shares during the period. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. AllianceBernstein Holding LP has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.22.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding LP will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.90%.

In other news, insider Kate C. Burke sold 18,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $543,288.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Weisenseel sold 32,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $968,928.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,828.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,620 shares of company stock worth $1,808,517 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AB. Goldman Sachs Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.50 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on AllianceBernstein from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

Featured Article: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.