Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.23-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.01 million.Nice also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.13-5.33 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Nice from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.42.

Get Nice alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.67. The stock had a trading volume of 329,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,268. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.