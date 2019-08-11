Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.13-5.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.56-1.58, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Nice also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.13-5.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.67. 329,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94. Nice has a one year low of $100.54 and a one year high of $155.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.80 million. Nice had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nice will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. BidaskClub upgraded Nice from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Nice from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.42.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

