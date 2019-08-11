Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $380-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $386.01 million.Nice also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.13-5.33 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $153.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $100.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Nice had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $381.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nice will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $124.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nice has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.42.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

