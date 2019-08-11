Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $116.54. 678,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,855. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $117.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.23.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

