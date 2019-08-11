Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,806.8% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,931,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,887,491 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,489.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 545,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,358,000 after buying an additional 511,356 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13,477.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 316,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,910,000 after buying an additional 314,420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,872,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 18,358,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,637,000 after buying an additional 204,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,746. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

