Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AFLAC by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,367,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,555,000 after purchasing an additional 724,613 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AFLAC during the first quarter worth $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 28.1% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in AFLAC by 3.4% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in AFLAC by 59.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,500 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $76,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $653,616. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,480 shares of company stock valued at $5,514,990. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Shares of NYSE:AFL remained flat at $$52.88 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,870,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,517. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.81.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

