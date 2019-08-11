Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,662 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,139,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,630,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286,716 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,567,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 248,908 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,866,000 after purchasing an additional 158,347 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,759,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,834,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.94. 22,070,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,996,178. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

