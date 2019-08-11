Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,703,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,082,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969,960 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,028,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,945,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,955,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,823,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,115 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,935,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,725,056,000 after purchasing an additional 703,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,578,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,565,149,000 after purchasing an additional 160,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $159.12. 10,857,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,112,952. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $412.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty retailer reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.82. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $93.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.73 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Macquarie set a $226.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.48.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

