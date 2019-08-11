Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.10. 8,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,358. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $67.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.23. The company has a market cap of $590.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric James Witczak sold 3,712 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $246,365.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Joseph Vogel sold 1,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $94,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,197 shares of company stock worth $2,172,595 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 788,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,976,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,912,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

