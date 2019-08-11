Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys New Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 343,374 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,271,000. Facebook comprises about 1.3% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.31 on Friday, reaching $187.85. 9,410,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,628,760. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.64. The company has a market cap of $542.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $23,173,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $9,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 597,833 shares of company stock valued at $111,076,865. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

