NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issues Earnings Results

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. NN had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NNBR stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 610,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,196. The company has a market cap of $264.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. NN has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

In related news, EVP James Robert Atkinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,407.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Floyd bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,463. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NN by 150.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $833,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of NN by 1.1% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.46.

NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

