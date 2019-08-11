NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Trading 8.3% Higher

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)’s stock price traded up 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $6.76, 615,700 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 83% from the average session volume of 335,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $264.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.95 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NN news, Director David Floyd acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Robert Atkinson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,407.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NN by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $833,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in NN by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,120,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $958,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

