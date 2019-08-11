No BS Crypto (NOBS) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, No BS Crypto has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Stocks.Exchange and CoinEx. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $78,773.00 and approximately $5,174.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00261325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.01267135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

No BS Crypto Profile

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,098,000 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BitForex and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

