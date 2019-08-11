Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Charter Equity raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Danske raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

NOK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,215,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,153,568. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Nokia Oyj’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

