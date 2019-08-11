Noku (NOKU) Price Tops $0.0734 on Exchanges

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last week, Noku has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Noku token can currently be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. Noku has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $14,076.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00264240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.01268223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00095239 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

