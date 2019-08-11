Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues Earnings Results

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Morningstar.com reports. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nomad Foods updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.32-1.37 EPS and its FY19 guidance to EUR 1.18-1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 831,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,367. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $23.06.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 133.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.