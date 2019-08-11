Nomura Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $165.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Nomura from $144.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “reduce” rating on the technology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 39.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TTD. ValuEngine raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

TTD stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,485,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.28. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.72. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.26 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total transaction of $2,020,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.64, for a total value of $562,574.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at $11,389,646.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,833 shares of company stock worth $33,746,371. 17.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

