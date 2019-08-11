North American Management Corp Buys 3,984 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

North American Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 52,602,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,531,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $264.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.02.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

