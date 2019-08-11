North American Management Corp Purchases 175 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after acquiring an additional 138,807 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,834 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 116.7% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 57,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,161 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 203.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,759 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,850. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $51.35 and a 52-week high of $66.61.

See Also: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.