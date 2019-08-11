North American Management Corp Purchases 79 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. 34.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $16.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,188.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,075. The firm has a market cap of $835.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.18. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,289.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.21 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 52.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,373.93.

In other news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,200.74, for a total transaction of $66,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,887.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,100.00, for a total value of $42,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,758 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

