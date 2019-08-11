North American Management Corp Sells 150 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

North American Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. North American Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,595,675.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.44, for a total transaction of $232,053.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,528.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,441 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPGI traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.19. 1,245,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,346. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $262.83. The company has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 341.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.23.

S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

