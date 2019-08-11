North American Management Corp Sells 53,554 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

North American Management Corp cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,554 shares during the quarter. North American Management Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in 3M by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in 3M by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.47. 1,500,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $158.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wolfe Research set a $174.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.54.

In other 3M news, insider Joaquin Delgado sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $916,272.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Dillon acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $169.50 per share, for a total transaction of $203,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

