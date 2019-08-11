Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.6% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,338,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238,755 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5,677.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,616,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $361,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,686 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,136,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $422,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472,300 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $10,371,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,576,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.43. The stock had a trading volume of 13,985,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $227.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $58.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.83%.

In related news, Director Wesley G. Bush purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.74 per share, with a total value of $557,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,167.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $77,141.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group set a $61.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.10 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.24.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

