Northwest Pipe to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) – DA Davidson lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northwest Pipe’s FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NWPX stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $26.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $243.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 253,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,272 shares during the period. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Pipe by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

