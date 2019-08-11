Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.15. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.64.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,500,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

