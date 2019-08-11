Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.19. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $39.36 and a twelve month high of $59.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.99.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.64.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

