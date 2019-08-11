Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Updates Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) updated its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.24. Norwegian Cruise Line also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.00-5.10 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NCLH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $39.36 and a 12 month high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.