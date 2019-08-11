Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Buckingham Research

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) was upgraded by Buckingham Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $56.00. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCLH. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.64.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.66. 3,565,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $39.36 and a one year high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,373.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Montague sold 10,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $621,287.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,698. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after purchasing an additional 27,964 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 48,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 121,668.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

