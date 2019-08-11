Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.02-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.86 billion.Nuance Communications also updated its Q4 2019 guidance to $0.24-0.30 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,456,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.24. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.88%. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, insider Robert Weideman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $204,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,500,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 45,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $789,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,952,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,998 shares of company stock worth $1,638,290. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

