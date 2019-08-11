Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 331,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 260,165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC now owns 300,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 258,816 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 245,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 148,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 233,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd alerts:

JPC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.85. 170,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,094. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.