Nxt (NXT) Market Capitalization Achieves $22.69 Million

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $22.69 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Upbit, HitBTC and Poloniex. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011341 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011913 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00029464 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000121 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. The official website for Nxt is nxt.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Livecoin, OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, HitBTC and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

