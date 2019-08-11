Oak Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.2% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 663.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 72.3% in the second quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $61.00 price objective on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,985,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,357,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.08.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.89 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

In other news, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,749,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,698,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,129 shares of company stock valued at $5,159,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

