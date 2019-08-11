Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hanson McClain Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $121.71 and a one year high of $164.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.