Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $26.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1476.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share.

Shares of OMER traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. 1,308,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,998. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41. Omeros has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $800.13 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OMER shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on shares of Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omeros presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

