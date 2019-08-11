Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $409,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth $12,125,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 32,512 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Omnicell news, insider Joseph Brian Spears sold 6,450 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $513,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,697.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,750 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $142,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,168.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,597,638 in the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $70.38. 115,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,475. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.70. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMCL. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

