On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens set a $6.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $9.00 target price on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Shares of NYSE:ONDK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.37. 414,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,878. The company has a market cap of $246.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.85. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 16.87 and a quick ratio of 16.87.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,423 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 34,439 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 355.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

