One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 million. One Stop Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

One Stop Systems stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. 461,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,046. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a P/E ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Steve D. Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Stop Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark began coverage on One Stop Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.