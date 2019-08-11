Opes Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Opes Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNE. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

SNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.32.

Shares of SNE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 419,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $41.91 and a 52 week high of $61.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

