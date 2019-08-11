Opes Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Opes Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $323,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.4% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $6,942,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,608. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62.

